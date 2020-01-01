Julian BerntzenBorn 2 February 1981
Julian Berntzen
1981-02-02
Julian Berntzen Biography (Wikipedia)
Julian Berntzen (born 2 February 1981 in Bergen, Norway) is a Norwegian vocalist, pianist, violinist and composer known for his Magnetic North Orchestra. He is the son of artist and guitarist Lasse Berntzen, and the grandson of actor Rolf Berntzen.
