Matthew Justin Garrison (born June 2, 1970) is an American jazz bassist. Since 2011, he has run "ShapeShifter Lab" in Brooklyn, New York, with Fortuna Sung. Described by the New York Times as "an electric bass virtuoso", he has toured with Herbie Hancock and many others.

His 2000 debut album, Matthew Garrison, was described by Bass Player magazine as having "raised the bar" for electric bass players. He is considered one of the most technically gifted jazz musicians of his generation.

In 2010, Garrison toured with R&B singer Whitney Houston during her Nothing but Love World Tour.