Matthew Garrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Justin Garrison (born June 2, 1970) is an American jazz bassist. Since 2011, he has run "ShapeShifter Lab" in Brooklyn, New York, with Fortuna Sung. Described by the New York Times as "an electric bass virtuoso", he has toured with Herbie Hancock and many others.
His 2000 debut album, Matthew Garrison, was described by Bass Player magazine as having "raised the bar" for electric bass players. He is considered one of the most technically gifted jazz musicians of his generation.
In 2010, Garrison toured with R&B singer Whitney Houston during her Nothing but Love World Tour.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
