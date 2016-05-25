Josef KFormed 1979. Disbanded 1982
Josef K
1979
Josef K Biography (Wikipedia)
Josef K were a Scottish post-punk band, active between 1979 and 1982, who released singles on the Postcard Records label. The band was named after the protagonist of Franz Kafka's novel The Trial. Although they released just one album while together and achieved only moderate success, they have since proved influential on many bands that followed.
