Carolyn LeonhartBorn 10 July 1971
Carolyn Leonhart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-07-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab5d78e4-fe32-4e72-a740-2fb494354af3
Carolyn Leonhart Biography (Wikipedia)
Carolyn Leonhart (born 10 July 1971) is a jazz singer, daughter of jazz bassist Jay Leonhart and sister of the trumpeter Michael Leonhart. She has performed as a back-up vocalist for Steely Dan on several tours and recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carolyn Leonhart Tracks
Sort by
I'm Loving You A Lot
Carolyn Leonhart
I'm Loving You A Lot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Loving You A Lot
Last played on
Carolyn Leonhart Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist