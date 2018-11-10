Justin MooreUS country singer. Born 30 March 1984
Justin Moore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-03-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab5d785b-ff87-48b5-b9e1-027e3c21ec0d
Justin Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin Cole Moore (born March 30, 1984) is an American country music singer and songwriter, signed to Big Machine Records imprint Valory Music Group. For that label, he has released four studio albums—his self titled debut album in 2009, Outlaws Like Me in 2011, Off the Beaten Path in 2013, and Kinda Don't Care in 2016. He has also charted eleven times on the Hot Country Songs, including with the number 1 singles "Small Town USA", "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away", "Til My Last Day", "Lettin' the Night Roll", "You Look Like I Need a Drink", and "Somebody Else Will"; and the top 10 hits "Backwoods" and "Point at You".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Justin Moore Tracks
Sort by
You Look Like I Need a Drink
Justin Moore
You Look Like I Need a Drink
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Look Like I Need a Drink
Last played on
The Ones That Didnt Make It Back Home
Justin Moore
The Ones That Didnt Make It Back Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Town USA
Justin Moore
Small Town USA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Town USA
Last played on
Kinda Don't Care
Justin Moore
Kinda Don't Care
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kinda Don't Care
Last played on
Somebody Else Will
Justin Moore
Somebody Else Will
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Else Will
Last played on
If You Don't Like My Twang
Justin Moore
If You Don't Like My Twang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Don't Like My Twang
Last played on
You Look Like
Justin Moore
You Look Like
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Look Like
Last played on
Outlaws Like Me
Justin Moore
Outlaws Like Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Outlaws Like Me
Last played on
Lettin' The Night Roll
Justin Moore
Lettin' The Night Roll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lettin' The Night Roll
Last played on
Country Radio
Justin Moore
Country Radio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Radio
Last played on
Old Back In The New School
Justin Moore
Old Back In The New School
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Til My Last Day
Justin Moore
Til My Last Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Til My Last Day
Last played on
Bait A Hook
Justin Moore
Bait A Hook
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bait A Hook
Last played on
If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away
Justin Moore
If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Justin Moore Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist