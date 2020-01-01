Félix GrayBorn 28 June 1958
Félix Gray
Félix Gray Biography (Wikipedia)
Félix Boutboul, most known under the pseudonym of Félix Gray (born 28 June 1958, Tunis), is a French singer and songwriter.
He has a daughter named Marie-Charlotte, born on 7 January 1991.
