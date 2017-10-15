Bobby JasparBelgian tenor saxophonist. Born 20 February 1926. Died 28 February 1963
Bobby Jaspar
1926-02-20
Bobby Jaspar Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Jaspar (20 February 1926 – 28 February 1963) was a Belgian cool jazz and hard bop saxophonist, flautist and composer.
Bobby Jaspar Tracks
My Old Flame
Last played on
Memory Of Dick
Last played on
Cheketah
Last played on
