Angelic Upstarts are an English punk rock band formed in South Shields in 1977. Allmusic calls them "one of the period's most politically charged and thought-provoking groups". The band espoused an anti-fascist and socialist working class philosophy, and have been associated with the skinhead subculture.
The band released eight studio albums in their first decade. After a brief split they reformed in 1988, and a number of times subsequently, with new albums appearing in 1992, 2002, 2011, and 2016. More than two decades after its release, their debut single, "The Murder Of Liddle Towers", was included in Mojo magazine’s list of the best punk rock singles of all time.
You're Nicked (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jun 1981)
Angelic Upstarts
You're Nicked (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jun 1981)
New Values (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jun 1981)
Angelic Upstarts
New Values (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jun 1981)
New Values (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jun 1981)
Last played on
Woman In Disguise
Angelic Upstarts
Woman In Disguise
Woman In Disguise
Last played on
I'm An Upstart
Angelic Upstarts
I'm An Upstart
I'm An Upstart
Last played on
The Murder of Liddle Towers
Angelic Upstarts
The Murder of Liddle Towers
2 Million Voices (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jun 1981)
Angelic Upstarts
2 Million Voices (Radio 1 Session, 23 Jun 1981)
Upstart (John Peel session 24th Oct 1978)
Angelic Upstarts
Upstart (John Peel session 24th Oct 1978)
Upstart (John Peel session 24th Oct 1978)
Last played on
We Are the People (John Peel session 24th Oct 1978)
Angelic Upstarts
We Are the People (John Peel session 24th Oct 1978)
Youth Leader (John Peel session 24th Oct 1978)
Angelic Upstarts
Youth Leader (John Peel session 24th Oct 1978)
Student Power (John Peel session 24th Oct 1978)
Angelic Upstarts
Student Power (John Peel session 24th Oct 1978)
Teenage Warning
Angelic Upstarts
Teenage Warning
Teenage Warning
Last played on
Police Oppression
Angelic Upstarts
Police Oppression
Police Oppression
Last played on
Student Power - BBC Session 24/10/1978
Angelic Upstarts
Student Power - BBC Session 24/10/1978
Student Power - BBC Session 24/10/1978
Last played on
Youth Leader - BBC Session 24/10/1978
Angelic Upstarts
Youth Leader - BBC Session 24/10/1978
Youth Leader - BBC Session 24/10/1978
Last played on
We Are The People (BBC session 24/10/93 )
Angelic Upstarts
We Are The People (BBC session 24/10/93 )
We Are The People (BBC session 24/10/93 )
Last played on
Upstart - BBC Session 24/10/1978
Angelic Upstarts
Upstart - BBC Session 24/10/1978
Upstart - BBC Session 24/10/1978
Last played on
Youth Leader
Angelic Upstarts
Youth Leader
Youth Leader
Last played on
27
Apr
2019
Angelic Upstarts, The Exploited, Slaughter And The Dogs, The Macc Lads, UK Subs, Discharge, Conflict, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, Crashed Out, Duncan Reid and the Big Heads, The Delinquents and Heavy Drapes
O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
23
May
2019
Angelic Upstarts, Editors, Doves, The Cult, Suede, Thee Oh Sees, Steel Pulse, Reef, Idlewild, Stiff Little Fingers, The Skatalites, Pulled Apart By Horses, Hollie Cook, Seth Lakeman, Banco de Gaia, Beans on Toast, The Wildhearts, Lucia, Mahones, [spunge], The Dreadnoughts, Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul, The Slow Readers Club, The Lancashire Hotpots, Wildwood Kin, Mad Dog Mcrea, Imperial Leisure, Lady Bird, Justin Sullivan, Indigo Velvet, The Lottery Winners, Heavy Lungs, Bilk, Rev Hammer, The Bar Stool Preachers, The Blinders (UK), Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Longy, Headsticks, The Winachi Tribe, Matilda's Scoundrels, Orphan Colours, Bemis, Pattern Pusher, The Blunders, The True Deceivers, The Newcranes, The Social Ignition and Broken Bones Matilda
Catton Hall, Derby, UK
1
Jun
2019
Angelic Upstarts, Wheatus, Ash, Rat Boy, The Virginmarys, New Model Army, Carl Barât, Pretty Vicious, Lighthouse, Milk Teeth, The Last Internationale, Raging Speedhorn, Asylums, Ginger Wildheart, Wild Front, Coast to Coast, Press to MECO, Loathe, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, REWS, Cavalcade, The Black Roses, THECITYISOURS, Janus Stark, Mellor, Hands Off Gretel, Juicebox, Lock, Big Boy Bloater, Bang Bang Romeo, Alexis Kings, Rascalton, Flight Brigade, Bitch Falcon, Annabel Allum, Colt 45, Exist Immortal, Death Remains, Lebrock, Soeur, Saint Agnes, Healthy Junkies, Oxygen Thief, The Skinner Brothers, Black Futures, The Hyena Kill, Deux Furieuses, Riskee and the Ridicule, JOANovARC, The Wood Burning Savages, FAERS, Big Boy Bloater & the Limits, Black Orchid Empire, The Five Hundred, Playmaker, Luke Rainsford, Lots Holloway, The Dirty Strangers, Indian Queens, King Creature, Tokyo Taboo, The Idol Dead, Apollo Junction, Brightlight City, Matty James Cassidy, Funeral Shakes, KNOCKSVILLE, As Sirens Fall, No Violet, Phoxjaw, Late Night Legacy, Coast to Coast UK, Toffees, Panic Island, Mick O'Toole, Thunder on the Left, Weekend Recovery, The SoapGirls, Black Sixteen, Fine Creatures, Lee Patterson, This Year's Ghost, At The Sun, Bugeye, Rhyn, River Hounds, The Muffin Heads, The Silver Bayonets, Waco (UK), Repair to Ruin, PET NEEDS, Arcane Militia, Glossii, Indya, Dead at Eleven, 10 Gauge, Two Year Break, Bexatron, Colt48, Flavour Nurse, The Good Tenants, The Gulps, Man The Lifeboats, Flesh Tetris, Colt 48, Sick Love, Unknown Chapters, Plain Sails, L Sicario, DAM_FINO, Lunar Echoes, Jonny Weathers, Living On Universal Denial, Maxx Palmer, Albany (UK), Youth Illusion, The Wild Things UK, Ryuketsu Blizzard, Rich Ragany & the Digressions, Angerland and David Stevens And The Beguiled
Unknown venue, London, UK
12
Jul
2019
Angelic Upstarts, Red Alert and Red London
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
13
Jul
2019
Angelic Upstarts, Red Alert and Red London
Independent, Sunderland, UK
