Gordon Francis "Gordie" Sampson (born July 30, 1971) is a Grammy award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and producer from Big Pond, Nova Scotia.

Beginning his career as a performer on his hometown island of Cape Breton, both in bands and on his own, Sampson has gone on to achieve international success as a songwriter based in Nashville. He has written songs for Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Faith Hill, LeAnn Rimes, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, and Rascal Flatts, among many other country performers. As of 2011, he has also released four albums as a solo performer.

Sampson has received many awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award, a Juno Award, two ASCAP Awards, 14 East Coast Music Awards, and honorary degrees from Cape Breton University and St. Francis Xavier University.