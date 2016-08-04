Martial Singher (August 14, 1904 - March 9, 1990) was a French baritone opera singer born in Oloron-Sainte-Marie, Pyrénées-Atlantiques.

Initially singing only as a hobby, he was encouraged by then French education minister Édouard Herriot to pursue singing professionally. He would go on to perform in the Opéra National de Paris, New York City Opera and Metropolitan Opera.

He recorded an acclaimed Méphistophelès under Charles Munch in the RCA recording of Berlioz's La Damnation de Faust (February 1954) with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and celebrated lyric soprano Suzanne Danco as Marguerite.

Later in his life, he became an accomplished music teacher at Curtis Institute in Philadelphia and at the Conservatoire de musique du Québec à Montréal, influencing the careers of such artists as James King, Donald Gramm, Jeannine Altmeyer, Benita Valente, John Reardon, Louis Quilico, Jean-François Lapointe, Judith Blegen and Thomas Moser. Martial Singher has also been the teacher of world-famous baritones such as Thomas Hampson and Rodney Gilfry.