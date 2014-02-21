Dorwin Demarcus Dorrough (born October 28, 1986), better known by his stage name Dorrough Music or simply Dorrough, is a Platinum Recording American rapper and songwriter. He is best known for his singles "Walk That Walk", "Get Big", "Ice Cream Paint Job", and "Beat Up The Block". He is also known for a series of 6 mixtapes (including three with Gangsta Grillz) and 2 studio albums.