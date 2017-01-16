Brothers Grimm90s goth rock band
Brothers Grimm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab5204ce-8e41-4534-bb07-370f42114d9e
Brothers Grimm Tracks
Sort by
Exodus (The Lion Awakes) (Luke Vibert Remix)
Brothers Grimm
Exodus (The Lion Awakes) (Luke Vibert Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdq9.jpglink
Exodus (The Lion Awakes) (Luke Vibert Remix)
Last played on
Exodus [The Lion Awakes] (Luke Vibert Remix)
Brothers Grimm
Exodus [The Lion Awakes] (Luke Vibert Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brothers Grimm Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist