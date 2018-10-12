Al DubinBorn 10 June 1891. Died 11 February 1945
Al Dubin
1891-06-10
Al Dubin Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Dubin (June 10, 1891 – February 11, 1945) was an American lyricist. He is best known for his collaborations with the composer Harry Warren.
Al Dubin Tracks
Go Into Your Dance
Harry Warren
Go Into Your Dance
Go Into Your Dance
Ensemble
42nd Street Overture
Harry Warren
42nd Street Overture
42nd Street Overture
Orchestra
The Gold Diggers' Song (We're in the Money)
Harry Warren
The Gold Diggers' Song (We're in the Money)
The Gold Diggers' Song (We're in the Money)
42nd Street
Harry Warren
42nd Street
42nd Street
42nd Street
Harry Warren
42nd Street
42nd Street
Conductor
Tiptoe through the Tulips
Al Dubin
Tiptoe through the Tulips
Tiptoe through the Tulips
Performer
Keep Young and Beautiful (Film: "Roman Scandalls" 1933)
Al Dubin
Keep Young and Beautiful (Film: "Roman Scandalls" 1933)
Keep Young and Beautiful (feat. Sam Browne)
Harry Warren
Keep Young and Beautiful (feat. Sam Browne)
Keep Young and Beautiful (feat. Sam Browne)
I'll String Along with You
Al Dubin
I'll String Along with You
I'll String Along with You
Performer
