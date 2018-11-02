Sieglinde Wagner (21 April 1921 – 31 December 2003) was an Austrian operatic contralto, who could also sing mezzo-soprano roles.

Wagner was born in Linz, and studied in Linz and Munich. In 1947, she made her debut at the Vienna State Opera. Two years later, she was hired by Wilhelm Furtwängler to sing in The Magic Flute at the Salzburg Festival. After this successful collaboration, Furtwängler signed her to sing Floßhilde and Grimgerde in Richard Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen at La Scala. This was the beginning of a career that included many of Wagner's alto roles (she and the composer were not related).

In 1950, Sieglinde Wagner sang as a contralto, as Orlovsky, a blase young nobleman in Die Fledermaus.

In 1952, she made her first appearance at the Städtischen Oper in Berlin as Maddalena in Rigoletto. She sang Carmen there in December of the same year. This was the start of a 34-year relationship.

Sieglinde Wagner had a very wide repertoire, including Clairon in Richard Strauss's Capriccio, Annina in Der Rosenkavalier, Magdalena in Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Fenena in Nabucco, the mother in Hansel and Gretel and Mary in The Flying Dutchman.