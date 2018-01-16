Horacio VaggioneBorn 1943
Horacio Vaggione
1943
Horacio Vaggione (born 1943) is an Argentinian composer of electro-acoustic and instrumental music who specializes in micromontage, granular synthesis, and microsound and whose pieces are often scored for performers and computers (mixed music).
Horacio Vaggione Tracks
Consort for Convolved Violins
Consort for Convolved Violins
Ash
Ash
