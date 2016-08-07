The Cutler is an electronica collaboration from Kingston upon Hull, Yorkshire. Formed by Steve Cobby, formerly half of Fila Brazillia, and David 'Porky' Brennand, founder of Pork Recordings, they play electronica and Dub music.

Formed in 2006, their debut release came in 2007 – on the electronica label Steel Tiger Records (based in Hull/Sheffield and established by Cobby with Sim Lister in 2006) – with the single, Stiletto.

On 11 June 2013, The Cutler were a front-page feature article on Bandcamp; the article's author is Andrew Jervis, the head curator at Bandcamp – he wrote, "The mojo is indeed back. Everything is Touching Everything Else is a varied album of songs and instrumentals loosely shepherded by Cobby and Porky, into a collection that is on par with the cream of the albums released on Pork Recordings. "Happenstance and spontaneity seem to guide us,” explains Cobby. Romulus and Remus sounds like Peaking Lights or Wild Belle rope-dope'd by a dose of gritty bottom end. Quite Rightly unfolds at a more leisurely place with pretty harps and floaty Hammond organ, while Namaste is a proper dubby bass bin smasher. The vocal harmonies of Archie Heslewood and Little Glitches warm up proceedings on Roll Those Laughing Bones and OFGB respectively."