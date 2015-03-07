Space MonkeysFormed 1994. Disbanded 1998
Space Monkeys
1994
Space Monkeys Biography
The Space Monkeys are an English alternative band, formed in Middleton, Greater Manchester in 1995. The band consisted of Richard McNevin-Duff, Tony Pipes, Dom Morrison and Chas Morrison. After working with the band for a number years, Neil Walsh (guitar and keyboards) later joined the band and in 2017 Michael 'Ras' Hodkinson joined as keyboard player.
The band were signed to Factory Too in the UK and Interscope Records in the US. They were often compared to baggy and acid house music. They split up in 2000.
