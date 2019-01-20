Spiro
Spiro Biography
Spiro is an instrumental musical group based in Bristol, England, consisting of Jane Harbour (violin, viola) Alex Vann (mandolin) Jason Sparkes (piano accordion) and Jon Hunt (guitar). To date they have released four albums on the UK label Real World Records.
Spiro Tracks
Underland
Spiro
Underland
Underland
The Lost Heart
Spiro
The Lost Heart
The Lost Heart
The Darkling Plains
Spiro
The Darkling Plains
The Darkling Plains
Welcome Joy and Welcome Sorrow
Spiro
Welcome Joy and Welcome Sorrow
Welcome Joy and Welcome Sorrow
The Copper Suite
Spiro
The Copper Suite
The Copper Suite
The Radio Sky
Spiro
The Radio Sky
The Radio Sky
Shaft
Spiro
Shaft
Shaft
The Copper Suite (radio edit)
Spiro
The Copper Suite (radio edit)
The Copper Suite (radio edit)
Welcome joy and welcome sorrow
Jane Harbour
Welcome joy and welcome sorrow
Welcome joy and welcome sorrow
The sky is a blue bowl
Jane Harbour
The sky is a blue bowl
The sky is a blue bowl
Burning Bridge
Jane Harbour
Burning Bridge
Burning Bridge
Blyth High Light
Spiro
Blyth High Light
Blyth High Light
The Lily / The Grouse Was Dead (When It Hit The Queen)
Spiro
The Lily / The Grouse Was Dead (When It Hit The Queen)
The White Hart
Spiro
The White Hart
The White Hart
Gingling Geordie / Shaft
Spiro
Gingling Geordie / Shaft
Gingling Geordie / Shaft
We Willl be Absorbed
Spiro
We Willl be Absorbed
We Willl be Absorbed
I fear you just as I fear ghosts / The Vapourer
Spiro
I fear you just as I fear ghosts / The Vapourer
I fear you just as I fear ghosts / The Vapourer
Burning Bridge
Spiro
Burning Bridge
Burning Bridge
The City and the Stars
Spiro
The City and the Stars
The City and the Stars
The Black And The Grey
Spiro
The Black And The Grey
The Black And The Grey
Lost in Fishponds
Spiro
Lost in Fishponds
Lost in Fishponds
Rose Engine
Spiro
Rose Engine
Rose Engine
Lost in Fishponds
Spiro
Lost in Fishponds
Lost in Fishponds
The Vapourer
Spiro
The Vapourer
The Vapourer
The Sky is a Blue Bowl
Spiro
The Sky is a Blue Bowl
The Sky is a Blue Bowl
GILLAN NA DROVER
Spiro
GILLAN NA DROVER
GILLAN NA DROVER
Spit Fire Spout Rain
Spiro
Spit Fire Spout Rain
Spit Fire Spout Rain
GINGLING GEORDIE
Spiro
GINGLING GEORDIE
GINGLING GEORDIE
Mr Keys
Spiro
Mr Keys
Mr Keys
One Train May Hide Another
Spiro
One Train May Hide Another
One Train May Hide Another
Lasses Make Your Tails Toddle
Spiro
Lasses Make Your Tails Toddle
Lasses Make Your Tails Toddle
I Am The Blaze On Every Hill
Spiro
I Am The Blaze On Every Hill
Marineville
Spiro
Marineville
Marineville
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
