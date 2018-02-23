John Gosling (born c.1963, Brighton), currently known as Mekon is a British big beat and industrial musician and electronica producer.

Gosling is well known as a member of Psychic TV. Gosling founded the group Zos-Kia, Psychic TV (during 1984), 23 Skidoo, and Bass-o-Matic (with William Orbit) before recording as Mekon. and teamed up with Coil for the album Transparent. He has also done extensive remixing work under the name "Sugar J".

His first single was "Phatty's Lunch Box", which was followed by "Revenge of the Mekon", which featured Frankie Fraser; Gosling met Fraser in Islington shortly after reading a biography of the former gangster, and they subsequently recorded three hours of Fraser reminiscing on his past, excerpts of which were used on the single.

In the mid-to-late-Nineties he was a core member of the group Agent Provocateur along with Matthew Ashman (originally of Bow Wow Wow), Dan Peppe, Danny Saber (of Black Grape) and Cleo Torez.

He has worked with artists such as Schoolly D (on the Skool's Out album), Roxanne Shanté ("Yes Yes Y'All"), Marc Almond ("Delerious"), Bobby Gillespie, Alan Vega, and Afrika Bambaataa. His third album, Something Came Up featured artwork by fashion designer Alexander McQueen.