Danko Jones is a Canadian rock trio from Toronto, Ontario. The band consists of Danko Jones (vocals/guitar), John 'JC' Calabrese (bass guitar) and Rich Knox (drums). The band's rock music includes elements of punk and they are known for their humorous lyrics and energetic live shows.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia