Jeordie Osbourne White (born June 20, 1971), once known professionally as Twiggy Ramirez, shortened to just Twiggy since 2008, and sometimes referred to by his real name, is an American musician, mostly known as the former bassist and guitarist of the band Marilyn Manson. Previously, he was the bassist for A Perfect Circle and a touring member of Nine Inch Nails, and is currently the vocalist for Goon Moon. He left Marilyn Manson in 2002, later rejoined the band in 2008, and was dismissed in 2017. He has been a principal songwriter for the band and has also contributed to some of the Desert Sessions recordings. He also hosts the Hour of Goon podcast with fellow musician Fred Sablan, on the Feral Audio network.