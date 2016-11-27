Car BombFormed 2002
Car Bomb
2002
Car Bomb (stylized as [Car_Bomb]) is an American mathcore band from Long Island, New York that was initially formed in 2000. Their debut album, Centralia, was released through Relapse Records on February 6, 2007.
Gratitude
