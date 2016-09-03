Horațiu RădulescuRomanian-French composer. Born 7 January 1942. Died 25 September 2008
Horațiu Rădulescu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1942-01-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab42efd1-a845-4089-aa2c-3fcc44790667
Horațiu Rădulescu Biography (Wikipedia)
Horațiu Rădulescu (7 January 1942 – 25 September 2008) was a Romanian-French composer, best known for the spectral technique of composition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Horațiu Rădulescu Tracks
Sort by
Piano Sonata no 2
Horațiu Rădulescu
Piano Sonata no 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Sonata no 2
Last played on
Piano Sonata no 5, op. 106
Horațiu Rădulescu
Piano Sonata no 5, op. 106
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Sonata no 5, op. 106
Last played on
Horațiu Rădulescu Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist