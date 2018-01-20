Gerald FriedBorn 13 February 1928
Gerald Fried
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1928-02-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab409da8-4961-4c22-969f-a2682048c24d
Gerald Fried Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Fried (born February 13, 1928) is an American musician, composer, and oboist known for his film and television compositions.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gerald Fried Tracks
Sort by
Paths of Glory (1957): The Patrol
Gerald Fried
Paths of Glory (1957): The Patrol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paths of Glory (1957): The Patrol
Last played on
Paths of Glory (1957) - On Patrol
Gerald Fried
Paths of Glory (1957) - On Patrol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paths of Glory (1957) - On Patrol
Last played on
Day of The Fight (1951) "March"
Gerald Fried
Day of The Fight (1951) "March"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Day of The Fight (1951) "March"
Last played on
Vulcan Biology / Pon Farr
Gerald Fried
Vulcan Biology / Pon Farr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vulcan Biology / Pon Farr
Performer
Last played on
New Planet / Rabbit Music
Gerald Fried
New Planet / Rabbit Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Planet / Rabbit Music
Performer
Last played on
Gerald Fried Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist