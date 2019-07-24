Kalman Felberbaum (30 July 1923 – 21 December 2018) was an operatic bass singer who enjoyed an international career using the professional/stage name Carlos Feller. Of Polish descent, he grew up in Argentina, and made a career in Germany, based for decades at the Cologne Opera. He specialized in comedic supporting roles, especially bad-guys and strange, quirky characters. His signature role was Don Alfonso in Mozart's Così fan tutte.