Pierre Kwenders
Pierre Kwenders
1985-10-31
Pierre Kwenders Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Kwenders is the stage name of José Louis Modabi (born October 31, 1985 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo), a Congolese-Canadian musician. His 2014 album Le Dernier empereur bantou was a shortlisted nominee for the Juno Award for World Music Album of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2015, and a longlisted nominee for the 2015 Polaris Music Prize.
Kwenders, who sings and raps in English, French, Lingala and Tshiluba, is noted for blending both African music and western pop music influences, including hip hop and electronic music, into his style.
Pierre Kwenders Tracks
Sexus Plexus Nexus
Pierre Kwenders
Sexus Plexus Nexus
Sexus Plexus Nexus
Woods of Solitude
Pierre Kwenders
Woods of Solitude
Woods of Solitude
Tsvarakadenga
Pierre Kwenders
Tsvarakadenga
Tsvarakadenga
Capuca (feat. Pierre Kwenders)
Throes and the Shine
Capuca (feat. Pierre Kwenders)
Capuca (feat. Pierre Kwenders)
Performer
