Septic TankThrash/Death Metal/Hardcore from London. Formed 1994
Septic Tank
1994
Septic Tank Biography (Wikipedia)
Septic Tank are a British punk rock band formed out of Coventry doom metal band Cathedral. The band was originally formed in 1994, while the then-Cathedral were on tour, and later reformed in 2013 after Cathedral's breakup. Once the band reunited, producer and former member of the UK band Trouble, Jaime "Gomez" Arellano, replaced drummer Barry Stern, due to his death in 2005. The band have currently released one self-titled EP and one full length album, entitled "Rotting Civilisation".
