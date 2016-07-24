Ioana Petcu-Colan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab3bac76-3352-4c8f-abc7-02b10aa0fd22
Ioana Petcu-Colan Performances & Interviews
Ioana Petcu-Colan Tracks
Sort by
Danse Espagnole
Ioana Petcu-Colan
Danse Espagnole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danse Espagnole
Performer
Composer
Romance (The Gadfly)
Ioana Petcu-Colan
Romance (The Gadfly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Romance (The Gadfly)
Banjo and Fiddle
Ioana Petcu-Colan
Banjo and Fiddle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Banjo and Fiddle
Danse espagnole
Ioana Petcu-Colan
Danse espagnole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
Danse espagnole
Last played on
Peasant dance
Ioana Petcu-Colan
Peasant dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peasant dance
Performer
Last played on
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
Ioana Petcu-Colan
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
Last played on
Sullen Earth for violin and orchestra
Ioana Petcu-Colan
Sullen Earth for violin and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
Sullen Earth for violin and orchestra
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist