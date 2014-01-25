Nancy HollowayBorn 11 December 1932
Nancy Holloway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-12-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab3b3f3b-a2e8-42f8-9ba9-02805e649a63
Nancy Holloway Biography (Wikipedia)
Nancy Holloway (born Nancy Brown; December 11, 1932, Cleveland, Ohio) is an American jazz, pop and soul singer who was popular in France during the 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nancy Holloway Tracks
Sort by
Hurt So Bad
Nancy Holloway
Hurt So Bad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hurt So Bad
Last played on
Nancy Holloway Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist