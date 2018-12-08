Slovo is a British electronic band started by guitarist Dave Randall. The group's first album nommo was released in 2002 and their second and latest album, Todo Cambia, was released on 17 September 2007.

Slovo began in the mind and then the South London studio of Faithless guitarist Dave Randall. In 2002 he brought together Iceland's Emilíana Torrini, West Africa's Maezah, England's Kirsty Hawkshaw, the urban poems of AD, the drums of Max Roach, the voice of Charlie Chaplin and the words of Woody Guthrie. Entitled nommo, Slovo's debut album raised questions about the world and was in the words of The Sunday Times, 'a wonderful album that is both stridently polemical and determinedly celebratory.'

Dave Randall then put together the Slovo live band with singer Andrea Britton, bass player Lucy Shaw, percussionist Sudha Kheterpal, guitarist and keyboard player Andrew Phillips, dancer Adura Onashile and drummer Ami Rothenberg.

Slovo toured extensively in Europe in 2003 and 2004 playing at many of the major European festivals and supporting Lamb and Damien Rice in the UK.