The Mendoza LineFormed 1996. Disbanded 2007
The Mendoza Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrpl.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab3434bd-0ca5-409f-af6f-4fce65ff219c
The Mendoza Line Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mendoza Line was a rock band whose members began playing together while in college in the mid-1990s in Athens, Georgia, USA, and who eventually settled in Brooklyn. Their name comes from a characterization of an intolerably low batting average (.200), based on the dismal .215 batting average of Mario Mendoza. They released eight full albums of sometimes folky, occasionally country-styled indie rock that is influenced by classic songwriters like Bob Dylan, John Cale and Paul Westerberg, and alt-country bands like Whiskeytown and Wilco. They recorded for several labels, such as Kindercore, Misra, Bar/None Records and Loose Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Mendoza Line Tracks
Sort by
Throw It In The Fire
The Mendoza Line
Throw It In The Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrpl.jpglink
Throw It In The Fire
Last played on
The Mendoza Line Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist