RaphaellaProducer/Singer-Songwriter from North London
Former BBC Introducing artist Raphaella is multi-platinum songwriter, singer and music producer
Raphaella Tracks
Dreams (feat. Raphaella)
Breda
Strong (feat. TaZzZ)
Steel Banglez
Thorns
Michael Calfan
Only The Innocent (feat. Raphaella)
Wilkinson
Imagine
Raphaella
Turn Around
Raphaella
Running (feat. Raphaella)
Friction
Human (feat. Raphaella)
Matrix & Futurebound
Parallel Lines
Raphaella
Past BBC Events
New Music Showcase
Maida Vale Studios
2015-04-29T12:37:49
29
Apr
2015
New Music Showcase
Maida Vale Studios
