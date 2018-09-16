Michael RoseJamaican reggae singer. Born 11 July 1957
Michael Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-07-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab336570-9bd8-47d5-8540-236f230377ee
Michael Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Rose (born 11 July 1957) is a Grammy award winning reggae singer from Jamaica. Possessing a wide-ranged voice, Rose would regularly meet in Kingston with singers, musicians, writers, and producers such as Dennis Brown, Big Youth, The Wailers, Gregory Isaacs, Sly and Robbie, and others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Rose Tracks
Sort by
Officer (feat. Michael Rose)
Papa Biggy
Officer (feat. Michael Rose)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Officer (feat. Michael Rose)
Performer
Last played on
Original
Michael Rose
Original
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Original
Last played on
Natural Mystic / Get Up, Stand Up - Royal Festival Hall 2003
Michael Rose
Natural Mystic / Get Up, Stand Up - Royal Festival Hall 2003
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Rebel - Royal Festival Hall 2003
Michael Rose
Soul Rebel - Royal Festival Hall 2003
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kaya - Royal Festival Hall 2003
Michael Rose
Kaya - Royal Festival Hall 2003
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn Up Di Weed
Michael Rose
Turn Up Di Weed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg29t.jpglink
Turn Up Di Weed
Last played on
Zoom Zoom
Michael Rose
Zoom Zoom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zoom Zoom
Last played on
Be Wise (Oujii Riddim Mix)
Michael Rose
Be Wise (Oujii Riddim Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Wise (Oujii Riddim Mix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Stepping Dub
Michael Rose
Stepping Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stepping Dub
Last played on
No War
Michael Rose
No War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No War
Last played on
Hungryness
Michael Rose
Hungryness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hungryness
Last played on
Peace And Love In The Ghetto
Michael Rose
Peace And Love In The Ghetto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peace And Love In The Ghetto
Last played on
Inna Di Saga
Michael Rose
Inna Di Saga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inna Di Saga
Last played on
Hail H.I.M.
Michael Rose
Hail H.I.M.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hail H.I.M.
Last played on
Born Free
Michael Rose
Born Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born Free
Last played on
Throw Some Stone Megamix
Michael Rose
Throw Some Stone Megamix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World Crisis
Michael Rose
World Crisis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World Crisis
Last played on
Born Free (Disco Mix)
Michael Rose
Born Free (Disco Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born Free (Disco Mix)
Last played on
Throw Some Stone
Michael Rose
Throw Some Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Throw Some Stone
Last played on
We Shall Overcome
Michael Rose
We Shall Overcome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Shall Overcome
Last played on
Days of Dub
Michael Rose
Days of Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Days of Dub
Last played on
Shoot Out
Michael Rose
Shoot Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shoot Out
Last played on
Dub Burial
Michael Rose
Dub Burial
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dub Burial
Last played on
Back to artist