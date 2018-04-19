The Bar-Codes
The Bar-Codes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab31fbb9-7d9f-4428-8003-38d34ba58f0c
The Bar-Codes Tracks
Sort by
Will You Dance With Me
Mc Dale, The Bar-Codes & Alison Brown
Will You Dance With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhts.jpglink
Will You Dance With Me
Last played on
Supermarket Sweep
MC Dale, The Bar-Codes & Alison Brown
Supermarket Sweep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Supermarket Sweep
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist