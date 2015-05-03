DIR EN GREYFormed February 1997
Dir En Grey (stylized as DIR EN GREY and previously as Dir en grey) is a Japanese heavy metal band formed in 1997 and currently signed to Firewall Div., a sub-division of Free-Will. With a consistent lineup of vocalist Kyo, guitarists Kaoru and Die, bassist Toshiya and drummer Shinya, they have released ten full-length records. Numerous stylistic changes have made the genre of their music difficult to determine, though it is generally considered to be a form of metal. Originally a visual kei band, the members later opted for less dramatic attire, but the band has continued to maintain some sort of visual orientation.
Chain Repulsion
Soshaku
Soshaku
Different Sense
Dozing Green (BBC Session Track)
Lotus
Lotus
Shokubeni
Shokubeni
The Final
The Final
Dozing Green
Dozing Green
Hageshisa to, Kono Mune no Naka de Karamitsuita Shakunetsu no Yami
