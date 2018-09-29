Wardell GrayBorn 13 February 1921. Died 25 May 1955
Wardell Gray
1921-02-13
Wardell Gray Biography (Wikipedia)
Wardell Gray (February 13, 1921 – May 25, 1955) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist who straddled the swing and bebop periods.
Farmer's Market
Wardell Gray
Farmer's Market
Farmer's Market
April Skies
Wardell Gray
April Skies
April Skies
Southside
Wardell Gray
Southside
Southside
God bless the child
Billie Holiday
God bless the child
God bless the child
Blue Lou
Wardell Gray
Blue Lou
Blue Lou
The man I love
Wardell Gray
The man I love
The man I love
Easy Living
Tommy Potter
Easy Living
Easy Living
Punkin'
Louie Bellson
Punkin'
Punkin'
Johnny Come Lately
Billy Strayhorn
Johnny Come Lately
Johnny Come Lately
Passion Flower
Clark Terry
Passion Flower
Passion Flower
Farmer's Market (feat. Art Farmer & Hampton Hawes)
Wardell Gray
Farmer's Market (feat. Art Farmer & Hampton Hawes)
Farmer's Market (feat. Art Farmer & Hampton Hawes)
The Jeep is Jumpin
Clark Terry, t; Juan Tizol, v-tb; John Graas, fr-h; Willie Smith, as; Wardell Gray, ts; Harry Carney, bs; Billy Strayhorn, p, arr; Wendell Marshall, b; Louis Bellson, d; 2 February 1952 & Wardell Gray
The Jeep is Jumpin
The Jeep is Jumpin
Little Pony
Wardell Gray
Little Pony
Little Pony
Sweet Lorraine
Wardell Gray, ts; Al Haig, p; Tommy Potter, b; Roy Haynes, d. 11 November 1949 & Wardell Gray
Sweet Lorraine
Sweet Lorraine
Southside
Wardell Gray, ts; Al Haig, p; Tommy Potter, b; Roy Haynes, d. 11 November 1949 & Wardell Gray
Southside
Southside
Twisted
Wardell Gray, ts; Al Haig, p; Tommy Potter, b; Roy Haynes, d. 11 November 1949 & Wardell Gray
Twisted
Twisted
Stealin Apples
Wardell Gray, ts; Fats Navarro, t; Benny Goodman, cl; Gene Di Novi, p; Mundell Lowe, g; Clyde Lombardi, b; Mel Zelnick, d. 9 September 1948 & Wardell Gray
Stealin Apples
Stealin Apples
Twisted
Wardell Gray
Twisted
Twisted
Paul's Cause
Wardell Gray
Paul's Cause
Paul's Cause
Easy Living
Wardell Gray
Easy Living
Easy Living
Sweet Georgia Brown
Wardell Gray
Sweet Georgia Brown
Sweet Georgia Brown
Sweet and Lovely
Wardell Gray
Sweet and Lovely
Sweet and Lovely
