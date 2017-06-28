Willie ThrasherBorn 1948
Willie Thrasher
1948
Willie Thrasher Biography
Willie Thrasher (born 1948) is a Canadian Inuit musician from Aklavik, Northwest Territories. He has recorded both as a solo artist, and as a member of several bands, including The Cordells, and Red Cedar, with Morley Loon. Thrasher has advocated for Inuit and First Nations issues for much of his career.
Forefathers
Wolves Don't Live By The Rules
