Andrew Mark Jordan is an English actor and singer-songwriter. Born in London, Andy became more known after joining E4’s BAFTA award-winning television programme, Made in Chelsea in its fourth series. Jordan later left the show in 2015 in order to focus on his music career,. Diverging from his previous folky singer/songwriter sound, he is now focusing on a collection of soul and jazz influenced records with long-time collaborator and producer Benedict Gibbon to be released in 2019, and is planning a series of live shows with his newly formed band.