Louise Kirkby-LunnBorn 8 November 1873. Died 17 February 1930
1873-11-08
Louise Kirkby-Lunn Biography (Wikipedia)
Louise Kirkby Lunn (8 November 1873 – 17 February 1930) was an English contralto. Sometimes classified as a mezzo-soprano, she was a leading English-born singer of the first two decades of the 20th century, earning praise for her performances in concert, oratorio and opera.
Past BBC Events
Proms 1902: Prom 67 - Last Night of the Proms 1902
Queen's Hall
1902-11-08T15:10:31
8
Nov
1902
Proms 1902: Prom 62
Queen's Hall
1902-11-03T15:10:31
3
Nov
1902
Proms 1902: Prom 56
Queen's Hall
1902-10-27T15:10:31
27
Oct
1902
Proms 1902: Prom 46
Queen's Hall
1902-10-15T15:10:31
15
Oct
1902
Proms 1902: Prom 43
Queen's Hall
1902-10-11T15:10:31
11
Oct
1902
