Stromae
Born 12 March 1985
Stromae
1985-03-12
Stromae Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Van Haver (born 12 March 1985), better known by his stage name Stromae, is a Belgian musician, rapper and singer-songwriter. He established himself in both the hip hop and electronic music genres. Stromae came to wide public attention in 2009 with his song "Alors on danse" (from the album Cheese), which became a number one in several European countries. In 2013, his second album Racine carrée was a commercial success, selling 2 million copies in France alone and nearly 600,000 units elsewhere.[citation needed] He has sold over 8.5 million records worldwide. His music is primarily sung in French.
Stromae Tracks
Alors On Danse
Stromae
Alors On Danse
Alors On Danse
Bienvenue Chez Moi
Stromae
Stromae
Bienvenue Chez Moi
Bienvenue Chez Moi
Tous Les Memes
Stromae
Tous Les Memes
Tous Les Memes
Alors on Danse (Radio Edit)
Stromae
Stromae
Alors on Danse (Radio Edit)
Alors on Danse (Radio Edit)
Ave Cesaria (Major Lazer Remix)
Stromae
Stromae
Ave Cesaria (Major Lazer Remix)
Ave Cesaria (Major Lazer Remix)
Tous Les Memes (Aeroplane Remix)
Stromae
Stromae
Tous Les Memes (Aeroplane Remix)
Tous Les Memes (Aeroplane Remix)
Papaoutai
Ottignon, Aron, Papa Dizzy & Stromae
Papaoutai
Papaoutai
Carmen (Handsome Habibi Remix)
Stromae
Stromae
Carmen (Handsome Habibi Remix)
Carmen (Handsome Habibi Remix)
Tous Les Memes (Aeroplane Remix)
Stromae
Stromae
Tous Les Memes (Aeroplane Remix)
Carmen (Handsome Habibi Remix)
Stromae
Stromae
Carmen (Handsome Habibi Remix)
Carmen (Handsome Habibi Remix)
Humain A L'eau
Stromae
Humain A L'eau
Humain A L'eau
Alores En Danse
Stromae
Alores En Danse
Formidable
Stromae
Formidable
Formidable
Meltdown (feat. HAIM, Q‐Tip, Pusha T & Lorde)
Stromae
Stromae
Meltdown (feat. HAIM, Q‐Tip, Pusha T & Lorde)
Meltdown (feat. HAIM, Q‐Tip, Pusha T & Lorde)
Ave Cesaria
Stromae
Ave Cesaria
Ave Cesaria
Papaoutai
Stromae
Papaoutai
Papaoutai
Alor On Danse (Instrumental)
Stromae
Stromae
Alor On Danse (Instrumental)
Alor On Danse (Instrumental)
