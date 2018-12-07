Paul Van Haver (born 12 March 1985), better known by his stage name Stromae, is a Belgian musician, rapper and singer-songwriter. He established himself in both the hip hop and electronic music genres. Stromae came to wide public attention in 2009 with his song "Alors on danse" (from the album Cheese), which became a number one in several European countries. In 2013, his second album Racine carrée was a commercial success, selling 2 million copies in France alone and nearly 600,000 units elsewhere.[citation needed] He has sold over 8.5 million records worldwide. His music is primarily sung in French.