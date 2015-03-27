Maestro Fresh‐WesBorn 31 March 1968
Maestro Fresh‐Wes
1968-03-31
Maestro Fresh‐Wes Biography (Wikipedia)
Wesley Williams (born March 31, 1968), better known as Maestro or Maestro Fresh-Wes, is a Canadian rapper, record producer, and actor. One of the early Canadian rappers, he has been credited by Exclaim! as the "Godfather of Canadian hip hop".
Maestro Fresh‐Wes Tracks
Daddy Wouldn't Buy Me A Bow-Wow
You Aint Right (Feat. Thomas Juelz)
Let Your Backbone Slide
