Bjarne BrustadComposer. Born 4 March 1895. Died 20 May 1978
Bjarne Brustad
1895-03-04
Bjarne Brustad Biography (Wikipedia)
Bjarne Brustad (4 March 1895, in Kristiania, now Oslo – 20 May 1978, in Oslo) was a Norwegian composer, violinist and violist. He played with symphonic orchestras in Stavanger and Oslo. In the 1920s he travelled to European cities such as Paris, Munich and Berlin, where he received musical inspiration and contacts. From 1928 to 1943, Brustad was viola soloist with Philharmonic Society Orchestra in Oslo. He wrote symphonies, compositions for violin and orchestra, chamber music and opera. His opera Atlantis was finished in 1945. After World War II he was also active in organizing work.
As a teacher at the Oslo Conservatory of Music, his students included Bjørn Fongaard.
Bjarne Brustad Tracks
Fairytale Suite - 2nd mvt- Veslefrikk (Norwegian fairy tales)
Fairy tale Suite: Nature and Hulder; Troll Mill
