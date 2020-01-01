Matthau MikojanBorn 26 March 1982
Matthau Mikojan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-03-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab1eef31-62e5-4bd4-ad0a-d050ee2053fd
Matthau Mikojan Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthau Mikojan (born Matti Mikkonen, March 26, 1982) is a Finnish rock musician, singer, guitarist and songwriter in a band named after him. In addition, he has thrown some gigs with a Finnish rock band called Black Jezus but he is not an official member of it. Instead, he plays guitar in another Finnish rock band named Don Skorleone & Consiglieres.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matthau Mikojan Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist