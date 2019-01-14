Nathan BergOperatic bass-baritone. Born 1 July 1972
Nathan Berg
1972-07-01
Nathan Berg Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathan Berg (born in Spalding, Saskatchewan, Canada) is an internationally recognized "first class" operatic bass-baritone. He is a Grammy award winner (2018 Best Opera Recording), and four-time Grammy nominated, a Juno award winner (2002 JUNO award classical album category – vocal or choral performance) and 2014 Juno Awards nominee
Hippolyte et Aricie: Act II Scene 5
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Herbstlied, Op 63 No 4
Felix Mendelssohn
Ich wollt' mein Lieb ergosse sich, Op 63 No 1
Felix Mendelssohn
The trumpet shall sound (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
Greeting, Op 63 No 3
Felix Mendelssohn
Altdeutsches Frühlingslied, Op 86 No 6
Felix Mendelssohn
Maiglöckchen und die Blümelein, Op 63 No 6
Felix Mendelssohn
Scheidend, Op 9 No 6
Felix Mendelssohn
Volkslied, Op 63 No 5
Felix Mendelssohn
Why do the nations so furiously rage together (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
Requiem in D minor K.626, compl. Robert Levin
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wozzeck (Act III)
Christopher White
Choir
Hippolyte et Aricie - Act 2 Scene 3 to 5
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Der Blumenkranz
Eugene Asti
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Beethoven's Missa Solemnis
City Halls
2016-03-10
10
Mar
2016
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Beethoven's Missa Solemnis
19:30
City Halls
19:30
City Halls
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: 'Wozzeck' In Concert at City Halls
City Halls
2014-10-23
23
Oct
2014
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: 'Wozzeck' In Concert at City Halls
19:30
City Halls
19:30
City Halls
Proms 2006: Prom 72
Royal Albert Hall
2006-09-08
8
Sep
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 72
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-05
5
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-01
1
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
