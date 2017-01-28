Willem van OtterlooBorn 27 December 1907. Died 27 July 1978
Willem van Otterloo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1907-12-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab1d642f-f956-49d4-ae9c-156a3ea7e9e3
Willem van Otterloo Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Willem van Otterloo (27 December 1907 – 27 July 1978) was a Dutch conductor, cellist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Willem van Otterloo Tracks
Sort by
Ah! Perfido Op.65
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ah! Perfido Op.65
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Ah! Perfido Op.65
Last played on
Les eolides
César Franck
Les eolides
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br147.jpglink
Les eolides
Last played on
Le prophete: Coronation March
Giacomo Meyerbeer
Le prophete: Coronation March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2rm.jpglink
Le prophete: Coronation March
Last played on
The Bartered Bride: Polka, Furiant and Dance of the Comedians
Bedrich Smetana
The Bartered Bride: Polka, Furiant and Dance of the Comedians
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxg6.jpglink
The Bartered Bride: Polka, Furiant and Dance of the Comedians
Last played on
Psyché
César Franck
Psyché
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br147.jpglink
Psyché
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1974: Prom 53
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eczc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1974-09-12T12:34:50
12
Sep
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
Willem van Otterloo Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist