DumbfoundeadBorn 18 February 1986
Dumbfoundead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-02-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab1c48b2-3fd3-446b-9f3a-85d611066a16
Dumbfoundead Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Park (Korean name: Park Seong-man, Hangul: 박성만; born February 18, 1986), known professionally as Dumbfoundead, is an Argentine-born Korean-American rapper. He began his career in the 2000s as a battle rapper in Los Angeles and has since become one of the most prominent Asian-American rappers in the United States, known for his witty and socially conscious lyrics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dumbfoundead Tracks
It G Ma (Remix) (feat. A$AP Ferg, Waka Flocka Flame, Father & Dumbfoundead)
Keith Ape
It G Ma (Remix) (feat. A$AP Ferg, Waka Flocka Flame, Father & Dumbfoundead)
It G Ma (Remix) (feat. A$AP Ferg, Waka Flocka Flame, Father & Dumbfoundead)
IT G MA (josh pan Opus Remix) (feat. A$AP Ferg, Anderson .Paak, Waka Flocka Flame, Father & Dumbfoundead)
Keith Ape
IT G MA (josh pan Opus Remix) (feat. A$AP Ferg, Anderson .Paak, Waka Flocka Flame, Father & Dumbfoundead)
IT G MA (josh pan Opus Remix) (feat. A$AP Ferg, Anderson .Paak, Waka Flocka Flame, Father & Dumbfoundead)
