Giovanni de Macque (Giovanni de Maque, Jean de Macque) (1548/1550 – September 1614) was a Netherlandish composer of the late Renaissance and early Baroque, who spent almost his entire life in Italy. He was one of the most famous Neapolitan composers of the late 16th century; some of his experimentation with chromaticism was likely influenced by Carlo Gesualdo, who was an associate of his.
Three Works
La mia doglia s'avanza
Seconda Stravaganza
Vaghe ninfe selvagge
Prime stravaganze
Bacciami vita mia à 6
Consonanze Strauaganti
