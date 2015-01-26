Food (established 1998) is an experimental jazz band initiated by British woodwind multi-instrumentalist Iain Ballamy and Norwegian percussionist Thomas Strønen after a coincidental meeting first in Trondheim, Norway and later in Molde in 1997. They got two jobs at Moldejazz 1998, that were recorded, and the first album Food (2000) was a fact.

Food is highlighting the delicate balance between Ballamy’s melodic and lyrical playing and the electronic soundscapes and grooves from Strønen. They play as duo, as well as with invited guests, such as on the second album, Organic and GM Food. Both of the two first albums were published on Ballamy's short-lived Feral Records, before the quartet moved to Rune Grammofon, where they released two more albums, Veggie (2002) and Last Supper (2004). These albums were all with Henriksen and Eilertsen. Ballamy and Strønen played duo featuring Maria Kannegaard and Ashley Slater for the 5th album Molecular Gastronomy (2006). The next two releases incorporated Nils Petter Molvær, and others.