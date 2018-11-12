Precious Bryant (née Bussey; January 4, 1942 – January 12, 2013) was an American country blues, gospel, and folk singer and guitarist. She played Piedmont fingerstyle guitar.

Bryant was born in Talbot County, Georgia. She released two solo albums. Her 2002 debut, Fool Me Good, was nominated for two Blues Music Awards, in the categories Acoustic Blues Album of the Year and Best New Artist Debut. In 2006 she was nominated for a similar award for Traditional Blues Female Artist of the Year, as were Koko Taylor, Maria Muldaur and the winner of the award, Etta James.

Bryant died on January 12, 2013, in Columbus, Georgia, of complications from diabetes and congestive heart failure.