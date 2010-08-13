ElectralyteFormed 2004
Electralyte Biography (Wikipedia)
Electralyte were a four-piece British rock band from Chelmsford, Essex. Their debut album was titled Breakout, and they released a follow up album Scratch Beneath the Surface in July 2008. They were distributed by Fierce Distribution in the UK. The band had a Brit-rock sound but were noted for mixing in other musical styles and influences.
